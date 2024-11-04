Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) & InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Critical Comparison

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) and Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InflaRx and Vicapsys Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx $70,000.00 1,329.01 -$46.18 million ($0.89) -1.78 Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A N/A -$1.18 million ($0.03) -50.33

Vicapsys Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InflaRx. Vicapsys Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

InflaRx has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicapsys Life Sciences has a beta of -4.14, indicating that its share price is 514% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InflaRx and Vicapsys Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicapsys Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

InflaRx presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.33%. Given InflaRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Vicapsys Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and Vicapsys Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx -44,046.09% -47.03% -41.56% Vicapsys Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of InflaRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Vicapsys Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InflaRx beats Vicapsys Life Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases; and Gohibic (vilobelimab) for the treatment of COVID-19 and broader ARDS. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Vicapsys Life Sciences

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company’s product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers. The company was formerly known as Phage Therapeutics International, Inc. and changed its name to Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2017. Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

