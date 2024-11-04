Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $54.60.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,764.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -18.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $195,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

