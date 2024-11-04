Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $24.72.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSH
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.