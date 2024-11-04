Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSH

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.