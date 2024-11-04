Wallington Asset Management LLC Invests $533,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48,200.7% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 754,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.93 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.