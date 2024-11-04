Warby Parker’s (WRBY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,301. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,672 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
