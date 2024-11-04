Warby Parker’s (WRBY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

WRBY opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.80. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.37.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,301. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,672 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

