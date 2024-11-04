Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after buying an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,512,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,056,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.54.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

