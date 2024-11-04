Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 53.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $4,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $187.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $196.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

