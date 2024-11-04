Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

