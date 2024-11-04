Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,554 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.