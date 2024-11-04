Wedbush Lifts Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $125.98 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.