Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.38 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

