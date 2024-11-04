What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for LRMR FY2024 Earnings?

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $493.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

