What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for BMRN FY2024 Earnings?

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,212,000 after buying an additional 192,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,178,000 after buying an additional 289,953 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,021,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,063,000 after acquiring an additional 153,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.