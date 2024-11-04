What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for SFM FY2024 Earnings?

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFM. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $130.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,461. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,829 shares of company stock worth $5,206,068. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $1,643,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

