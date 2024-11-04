William Blair Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $540.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.78.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $595.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.46 and a 200 day moving average of $466.48. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $610.73.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in argenx by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,314,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,055,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

