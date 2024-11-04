Get alerts:

ZimVie Inc., a leading global dental solutions provider, recently issued a press release detailing its financial performance for the quarter concluding on September 30, 2024. The company’s comprehensive financial results were made public on October 30, 2024.

In adherence to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, ZimVie Inc. shared operational highlights, including the issuance of a press release and a presentation featuring supplementary financial insights and full-year 2024 financial projections.

The press release, detailed as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing, showcases the company’s financial outcomes for the specified quarter. Furthermore, ZimVie made available a presentation, furnished as Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K submission, which includes additional context on the company’s financial forecast for the remainder of 2024.

It is important to note that the information enclosed in the press release as well as the presentation, as referenced in Items 2.02 and 7.01 of the report, is being provided for informational purposes and should not be considered as officially “filed” with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The specifics outlined in both the press release and the presentation are not to be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as explicitly indicated by specific reference in a subsequent filing.

ZimVie Inc.’s financial filings also include details about its exhibit index, with Exhibit 99.1 being the press release dated October 30, 2024, and Exhibit 99.2 being the presentation dated on the same day. Additionally, there is an Interactive Data File embedded in the Inline XBRL document, marked as Exhibit 104.

The company’s commitments to strategic transformation, commercial expansion, and its continued focus on innovation are outlined in the attached presentation, emphasizing ZimVie’s dedication to value creation for shareholders and sustained growth in the dental solutions sector.

ZimVie Inc.’s financial statements and exhibits, as highlighted in the Form 8-K filing, exhibit the company’s unwavering commitment to transparent and proactive communication with its stakeholders. The company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its operations, drive innovation, and enhance its product offerings underscore its resolve to maintain a leading position in the global dental market.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

