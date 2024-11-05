1,946 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $211.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.63. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.90 and a 52-week high of $227.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.