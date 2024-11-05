30,800 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,147,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 110,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 26,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $169.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,052 shares of company stock worth $38,086,723. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

