abrdn plc Buys 4,010 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

