abrdn plc Purchases 3,088 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 91,305 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 167,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -361.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.