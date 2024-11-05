abrdn plc Raises Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 281,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 256,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 650.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

