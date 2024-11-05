abrdn plc Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

