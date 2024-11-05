abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.64%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

