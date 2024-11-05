abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wix.com by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,646,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wix.com by 2,110.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 416.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $179.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIX

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.