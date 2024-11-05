AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 508 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total value of $110,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,452.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.06. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $116.51 and a one year high of $227.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $557,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

