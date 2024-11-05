Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.8% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $142.79 and a one year high of $226.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

