Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Alcoa by 481.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

