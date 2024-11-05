Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 55,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.90 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,086,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

