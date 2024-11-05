Analyzing Franklin Mining (FMNJ) and The Competition

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Franklin Mining alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Mining Competitors 1127 3645 4470 122 2.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Franklin Mining’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.06 Franklin Mining Competitors $4.56 billion -$71.06 million 1.17

Franklin Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -38.32% 4.46% 3.46%

Summary

Franklin Mining rivals beat Franklin Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.