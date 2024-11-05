Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arista Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.88.

ANET stock opened at $394.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.14 and a 200-day moving average of $340.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.19 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $912,528.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $25,515.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,665,728. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $912,528.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,515.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,029,349. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

