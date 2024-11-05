Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 123.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,807,142.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,807,142.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $1,028,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 224,436 shares in the company, valued at $50,599,096.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,269 shares of company stock worth $41,382,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average is $171.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

