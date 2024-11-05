Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 850.93% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,579.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

