BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 143.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 499,954 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 201.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 591,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 395,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,214,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

