BMO Capital Markets Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $57.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

