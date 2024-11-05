Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $408.09

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $407.42.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 3.1 %

CASY stock opened at $381.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $401.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 176,920 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11,242.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after buying an additional 103,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.