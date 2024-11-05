Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CEO David M. Foulkes Sells 23,829 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BC stock opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

