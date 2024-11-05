Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $289.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.67.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Mizuho began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,366,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,697 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,216. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

