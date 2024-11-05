CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 288.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

