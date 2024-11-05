Chegg (CHGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. Chegg’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Chegg has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

