Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,498,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHK stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

