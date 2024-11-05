Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,798 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

