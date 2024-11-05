Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average of $140.57. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

