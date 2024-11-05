Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 199 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 38.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,194.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $995.31.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $991.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $646.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $942.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $853.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

