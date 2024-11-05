Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 10,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,534 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $3,299,931.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,639,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $3,299,931.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,639,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,040 shares of company stock valued at $132,361,588. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $560.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.10.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

