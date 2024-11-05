Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $507,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UYG. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYG opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $84.79.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

