Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $17,633,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,326,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

