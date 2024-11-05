Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $554,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

PEG stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

