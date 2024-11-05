Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.22. The company has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.