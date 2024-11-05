Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

