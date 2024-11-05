Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Trade Desk stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 238.54, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

